WINE
Red Wine
- Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo - Red Wine from Spain - 750ml Bottle$16.00
The Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo is a robust, red wine originating from Spain, packed in a convenient 750ml bottle. With its full-bodied and rich flavor profile, it’s a perfect pairing for a hearty meal or a relaxing evening.
- Deloach Vineyards California Heritage Reserve Zinfandel - Red Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$16.00
This Deloach Vineyards California Heritage Reserve Zinfandel is a flavorful red wine from California. Packaged in a 750ml bottle, it's a perfect choice for a dinner party or a relaxing evening in.
- Château Tertre De Courban Bordeaux Rouge 2020$20.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2022$20.00
- Satellite Pinot Noir$20.00
- Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022$20.00
- Meinklang Burgenlandred$22.00
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - Red Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle$23.00
This is a bottle of Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, an exceptional red wine from Italy. It's a 750ml bottle, just the perfect size for hosting dinner parties or enjoying over a long weekend.
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau$23.00
The Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau is a rich and full-bodied Spanish red wine. It's known for its balanced and velvety flavor with notes of red fruit and nuances of vanilla.
- Camp Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast 2022$26.00
- Furlani Negrik Rosso 2022$28.00
- La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018$30.00
- Frenchtown Farms Waypoint 2022$32.00
- Black Birch Resolute Red$34.00
- Inferi Montepulciano$44.00
- Barolo Toso 2018$48.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018$70.00
- Miguels Tawny Port$28.00
White Wine
- Avanti Pinot Grigio$15.00
Avanti Pinot Grigio is a light, crisp white wine with delicate floral aromas. It's a fantastic choice for pairing with seafood, salads or just for sipping on a sunny afternoon.
- Acrobat Pinot Gris Oregon 2021 750ml$16.00
The Acrobat Pinot Gris is a refreshing white wine from Oregon with a vintage of 2021. The 750ml bottle is ideal for a small gathering or a night at home with your significant one.
- Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio 750ml$16.00
The Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio is a delightful Italian white wine, presented in a 750ml bottle. It carries a balanced, refreshing taste with subtle notes of pear and green apple.
- Miguels Vinho Verde$18.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Blanc$20.00
- Chardonnay Toscana Gentili$22.00
- Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc$22.00
- Camp Chardonnay 2022 White Wine - California$22.00
The Camp Chardonnay 2022 is a refreshing white wine sourced from California. Its crisp and fruity flavor profile is perfect for light meals or a relaxing evening.
- Falanghina Del Sannio$24.00
- Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 1L$24.00
- Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021$24.00
- Zaccagnini Verdicchio "Cima Signora" 13.33$26.00
- Furlani Bianco Alpino Still White 2022$26.00
- Pecorino Supeiore DOC$28.00
- Black Birch Pendelton Riesling 2022$28.00
- Miguels 10 Year Tawny White Port$54.00
Sparkling
- Charles De Fere 'Cuvee Jean-Louis' Blanc De Blancs Brut - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
This Charles De Fere 'Cuvee Jean-Louis' Blanc De Blancs Brut is a sparkling wine originating in France. The 750ml bottle hosts a crisp and delicious beverage perfect for celebrating special occasions.
- Charles Jean Louis Rose Rose - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
The Charles Jean Louis Rose Rose is a sparkling wine from France. It comes in a 750ml bottle for easy storage and serving.
- Prosecco Toso Millesimato$16.00
- Azimut Métode Tradicional Cava Brut$24.00
- Black Birch Brilliant$40.00
- Galetto Spumante Rose$26.00
Rose
BEER
Light
- Seme Dorato Birra Siciliana Lager$4.00
- Greater Good Imperial Juicy IPA 16oz$6.00
- Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner 4 pack$16.00
- Peak Organic Fresh Cut 12oz Cans$18.00
The Peak Organic Fresh Cut is a crisp and refreshing pilsner available in 12oz cans. It has a clean, hoppy flavor and is sure to be a hit at your next gathering.
- Peak Peak Organic IPA Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Bottles$18.00
The Peak Organic IPA Ale is a pack of six, 12 oz bottles of beer. Known for its flavor and high-quality ingredients, a bold choice for those who enjoy a solid, organic beer.
- Greater Good Bombshell Imperial Blond Ale 4 Pack$21.00
- Artifact Cider Slow Down 4 pack$16.00
- Artifact Cider Project Feels Like Home 4 Pack$18.00
- New City Mule 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hard Ginger Beer 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hibiscus Mule 4 Pack$17.00
- Glutenberg IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$17.00
The Glutenberg IPA is a refreshing and flavorful craft beer that comes in a convenient 16oz can. Renowned for its distinct hoppy taste, it's a great choice for anyone looking to try something new.
Dark
BEVERAGE
Soda
- Mole Cola$4.50
Mole Cola adds a unique twist on a traditional carbonated drink. It offers a distinct, rich flavour that's great for a refreshing pick-me-up.
- Limonata$4.00
Limonata is a refreshing lemon-flavored beverage that's perfect for a hot summer day. It captures the authentic flavor of Italian-style lemonade and offers just the right balance of tartness and sweetness.
- Aranciata Rossa$4.00
Aranciata Rossa is a full-bodied beverage with a sweet and tangy flavor that has a perfect blend of Sicilian oranges and black carrots. This vibrant drink pairs well with light meals and makes a great addition to your regular refreshments.
- Molecola Senza Zucchero$4.50
Molecola Senza Zucchero is an Italian sugar-free cola drink. It has a refreshing taste, perfect for those looking to enjoy a fizzy beverage without the added sugars.
- Vikos Lemon Lime Soda$2.00
- Vikos Orangeaid Carbonated$2.00
Coffee
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Sumatra, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Guatemalan, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Ethiopa, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Decaf Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting French Roast, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Deans Beans Nice Nitro$5.50
Drinks
- Prime Spring Water$5.00
Prime Spring Water is a refreshing, bottled water sourced from natural springs. This drink offers a pure, crisp taste perfect for quenching your thirst on a warm day or after a workout.
- Prime Sparkling Water$5.00
- 12 Oz Elixir Herbal Defend Plant Based Tonic$6.00
This 12 oz bottle is full of Elixir Herbal Defend Plant Based Tonic, a great natural boost for your immune system. Each bottle is packed with a variety of herbs that work together to protect your health.
- Goldthread Herbs Plant Based Tonics Hawaiian Ginger 12 Fl Oz$6.00
The Goldthread Herbs Hawaiian Ginger Tonic is a 12 fluid ounce drink filled with natural, plant-based ingredients. Perfect for a health boost, this tonic blends Hawaiian ginger with a variety of herbs for an invigorating taste.
- 227055 12 Fl Oz Green Minerals Plant Based Tonic$6.00
This 12 fl oz Green Minerals Plant Based Tonic is a refreshing beverage designed to give your body the natural nutrients it needs. Made from an assortment of botanicals and minerals, it's a tasty and healthy alternative to conventional drinks.
- Rob's Maple Lemonaid Ioka Velley Farm$7.00
- Pur Jus De Mandarine$9.00
Pur Jus De Mandarine is a high-quality mandarin orange juice, cold-pressed to preserve its natural flavor. It's a refreshing drink which is both sweet and slightly tangy, providing a burst of citrus goodness with every sip.
- Suc De Tomàquet$9.00
The Suc De Tomàquet is a delicious tomato juice that is simple yet packed with flavor. Ideal for cooking or drinking straight, it provides a distinct freshness with every sip or bite.
- Rishi Tea: Sparkling Dandelion Ginger 12 oz$5.00
Rishi Tea is a sparkling beverage, perfect for those who crave a light, refreshing drink. The pack contains 12 servings, great for keeping in your fridge for daily sipping.
- Rishi Tea:Sparkling Elderberry Maqui, 12 oz$5.00
The Rishi Sparkling Tea is a refreshing, fizzy drink perfect for quenching your thirst. Offered in convenient 12 fl oz cans, it's an enjoyable, sparkling twist on traditional tea.
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Grapefruit Qince, 12oz$5.00
This is a sparkling grapefruit tea from RT brand, bottled for convenient enjoyment. It's fruity and refreshing, offering a fun twist on typical tea.
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Green Tea Tonic, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Bergamont Oolong, 12oz$5.00
- Mastiqua Cool Cucumber Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mistiqua Greek Lemonada Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mastiqua Water Sparkling$5.00
Mastika Water Sparkling is a refreshing and fizzy drink. It's known for its unique mastika flavor, which provides a crisp and cooling sensation with every sip.
- Vikos Orangeaid Non Carbonated$2.00
- Valley Sparkling CBD Water, Blueberry & Lemonaid 16oz can$6.50
Non Alcoholic
- Töst Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 4 Pack$15.00
- Töst Rosé Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 6 Pack$15.00
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling (1x750mls)$9.50
The TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling is a flavorful beverage for those who avoid alcohol. It comes in a sizable 750 ml bottle, perfect for gatherings and celebrations.
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose (1x750mls)$9.50
The TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose is a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage ideal for toasting on special occasions. It comes in a standard 750ml bottle, making it perfect for sharing with friends or family.
- Peach & Mango Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
This Peach & Mango Seltzer is a refreshing, fizzy beverage in a convenient 12-ounce can. The exotic blend of peach and mango flavors is sure to quench your thirst and invigorate your taste buds.
- Watermelon & Lime Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
This is a 12 ounce can of seltzer with a refreshing watermelon and lime flavor. It's both fizzy and fruity, making it the perfect thirst quencher.
- Strawberry & Guava Functional Seltzer$6.00
- Blackberry & Lemon Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
This 12 fluid ounce container holds refreshing blackberry and lemon seltzer. It's the perfect thirst-quenching drink with a tangy twist of blackberry and lemon flavors.
- ISH Mexican Agave Spirit Non-alcoholic Reposado Tequila Spirits - 500ml Bottle$44.00
This ISH Mexican Agave Spirit is a non-alcoholic alternative to a traditional Reposado tequila. Perfect for tequila lovers, the 500ml bottle packs rich agave flavor without the alcohol.
- Ish Caribbean Spiced "Rum" Non Alcoholic spirit$44.00
- Lyres - Zero Proof USA Lyres Non-Alcoholic Italian Spritz - 700 Ml$40.00
The Lyres Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Italian Spritz offers a refreshing, alcohol-free cocktail experience. This USA version comes in a 700ml bottle, ideal for parties or casual sipping at home.
- Lyre's Dry London Spirit / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
The Lyre's Dry London Spirit is a non-alcoholic aperitif with a taste reminiscent of classic London dry gin. It's a sophisticated, refreshing option for those seeking an alcohol-free alternative for their cocktail recipes.
- Lyre's Aperitif Rosso / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
The Lyre's Aperitif Rosso is a non-alcoholic beverage perfect for those who enjoy the complexities of their coffee or cocktails minus the alcohol. It's a great alternative for dinners or parties, allowing everyone to enjoy the taste of a classic aperitif without any of the side effects.
- Oddbird GSM Liberated From Alcohol$21.00
- Oddbird Alcohol-Free Rosé Sparkling NV Sparkling Wine$21.00
This Oddbird Rosé Sparkling NV is a non-alcoholic wine that gives you the same refreshing, bubbly sensation as a traditional rosé. Perfect for those who want to enjoy a sophisticated sparkling beverage without the alcohol.
- Partake Hefeweizen$14.00
- Tsingtao Zero Alcohol$16.00
- Guinness Zero Non Alcoholic Draught 16oz$13.00
The Guinness Zero Non-Alcoholic Draught is a 16oz can of the classic stout flavor you know and love, just without the alcohol content. Its perfectly balanced flavors of sweet and bitter make it great for any occasion, even if you're not looking to drink.
- Two Roads Juicy IPA: NA$16.00
DRY GOODS
Pasta
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne, 400g$5.50
Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne is a delicious and healthy alternative for those following a gluten-free diet. The 400g pack provides generous pasta noodles shaped like small tubes, perfect for soaking up any sauce you pair them with.
- Schiaffoni$7.50
Schiaffoni is a type of Italian pasta known for its large tube shape. Its ample size and rigid texture make it perfect for stuffing with various fillers like cheese or meat.
- Fuselli Paesani$7.50
- Caserecce Pasta$7.50
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti, 400g$5.00
Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti is a 400g pack of delicious, dietary-friendly pasta. Ideal for those following a gluten-free diet, this spaghetti is a versatile base for any of your favourite pasta dishes.
- Capricciose Pasta$6.00
- Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles 500g$3.00
The Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles are a Greek-style noodle perfect for making pastitsio, a traditional Greek lasagna. This pack comes with five 500 gram bags of pasta for multiple meals.
- Misko - Greek Orzo Pasta [Risoni Large], 17.6 Oz.$3.00
Misko's Greek Orzo Pasta, or Risoni Large, comes in a set of four 17.6-ounce packages. It's a unique style of pasta, perfect for making hearty and delicious Greek-style meals at home.
- Spaghetti No. 6 (misko) 500g$4.00
Spaghetti No. 6 is a classic, long-cut pasta perfect for your favorite dishes. The 500g packaging from Misko, a reputable brand, ensures you've got enough for several servings.
- Misko No. 1 Farfalle 500G$5.00
Pantry
- Spicy Red Pepper Jelly$8.00
- Balsamic Fig Jam$8.00
- Blueberry Lemon Thyme Jam$8.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Artichoke Tapenade$8.25
- Burro al Tartufo$15.00
- Organic Raw Wildflower honey$9.00
- Italian Oregano, Bunch$6.00
- Risotto Arborio$9.00
- La Valle Italian Peeled Tomatoes,$8.50
La Valle Italian Peeled Tomatoes is perfect for your pantry. Grown and canned in Italy, these tomatoes have a fresh, authentic taste that's excellent in sauces, stews, and more.
- Instant Polenta 1.1#$5.50
- Sicilian Apricot Jam$6.50
- Blood Orange Marmalade$6.50
- Lenticchie Green Lentils$8.00
Lenticchie are Italian lentils often used in soups, stews, and salads. They're appreciated for their hearty texture and can contribute to a nutritious, high-fiber diet.
- Semola Rimacinata$5.50
Semola Rimacinata is a type of finely ground Italian durum wheat flour. It's commonly used for making homemade pasta, bread, and pizza dough.
- Farina 00$4.00
Farina 00 is a type of super fine wheat flour. Having a soft texture and pure white color, it's commonly used to make Italian pasta and pizzas.
- Due Vittorie Argento Silver Balsamic Vinegar from Italy, 8.45fl Oz / 250ml$12.00
The Due Vittorie Argento Silver Balsamic Vinegar is an authentic Italian import that comes in a 8.45 fluid ounce (250ml) size. Known for its robust and tangy flavor, it's standout addition to salads, marinades, and gourmet recipes.
- Grilled Artichokes in oil$8.00
- Sundried Tomatoes in oil$7.00
- Crushed Peperoncino$7.50
Crushed hot chili peppers is a delicious chili sauce perfect for adding a kick to your favorite dishes. It's made from blended red chili peppers and can be used in pasta, pizza, or even as a dip.
- Calabrian Chili Peppers in oil$7.00
- Stuffed Peppers with Cheese in oil$10.00
- Roman Artichokes with Stem$8.00
- Trio Mushooms in oil$9.00
- Grilled Eggplant in oil$10.00
- Grilled Peppers in oil$10.00
- Castelvetrano Green Olives$7.00
- Mixed Pitted Olives$8.50
- Tomato Paste$2.00
- Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar Imported from Italy Without Pourer$19.50
The Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar is imported directly from Italy, ensuring an authentic and rich flavor. Please note that this product does not come with a pourer.
- Wildly Organic Fermented Cacao Powder 8 Oz$8.00
Wildly Organic Fermented Cacao Powder is a high-quality cocoa powder perfect for baking or making hot chocolate. This 8 oz package contains organic, fermented cacao that's geared towards promoting better health.
- La Valle Yellow Peeled Tomatoes - 14 Oz$3.00
La Valle Yellow Peeled Tomatoes are a 14-ounce can of sunny, peeled tomatoes. They're perfect for adding a pop of color and flavor to any recipe.
- Omsom Saucy Noodles$6.00
Omsom Saucy Noodles are a delicious meal that you can easily heat up and enjoy. These noodles are coated in a tangy sauce that adds just the right amount of flavor.
- Omson Soy Garlic Noodles$6.00
- Appalachian Naturals Gluten Free Salad Dressing Buttermilk Ranch 12 Fl Oz$6.50
The Appalachian Naturals Buttermilk Ranch is a gluten-free salad dressing in a 12 fl oz bottle. It adds a hearty, creamy flavor to salads with the distinguished taste and quality from Appalachian Naturals.
- Chipolte Honey Mustard$9.00
- Kitchen Garden Farms Original Organic Sriracha 8oz$9.00
This is an 8oz bottle of Kitchen Garden Farms' original sriracha sauce that's completely organic. The flavor brings a perfect blend of spice and sweetness, ideal for making your dishes kick with flavor.
- Sweet Justice Cane Sugar, Fair Trade 24oz.$6.50
- Esprit Du Sel Fleur De Sel Sea Salt 5.3oz (3 Pack!)$12.00
The Esprit Du Sel Fleur De Sel is a pack of three high-quality sea salt containers, each providing 5.3oz of product. Harvested manually from the Isle of Re, this salt is renowned for its delicate flavor, making it a must-have in your kitchen.
- Fallot Dijon Mustard 7 Oz 3 Pack$5.00
The Fallot Dijon Mustard pack comes with three 7 oz jars of rich and tangy mustard. Imported from France, this high-quality condiment is perfect for elevating sandwiches, dressings, and marinades.
- Mitica Marcona Almonds 4 Ounce$7.00
Mitica Marcona Almonds are a flavorful and healthy snack packed into a 4-ounce bag. These imported Spanish almonds have a unique sweet taste, making them an ideal addition to your snack assortment.
- Laoganma Spicy Chili Crisp Sauce 7.41 Fl Oz$4.00
Laoganma Spicy Chili Crisp Sauce is a flavorful condiment that adds a fiery kick to any dish. Packaged in a 7.41 fl oz jar, this sauce touts a perfect blend of spice and crunch, making it an irresistible add-on to your meals.
- KikkomanÂ® Ponzu Sauce, 15 Oz$7.00
Kikkoman Ponzu Sauce is a flavorful condiment that adds a tangy kick to your meals. This 15 oz bottle provides plenty of sauce for use in a variety of recipes or as a topping.
- Kadoya Sesame Oil Pure$7.00
Kadoya Sesame Oil Pure is a premium cooking oil, known for its rich, nutty flavor. Ideal for stir-fries, dressings, and marinades, it adds a unique depth to any dish.
- Yugeta Smoked Soy Sauce$13.00
- 100% Natural Broth, Fish$8.00
This 100% natural fish broth is perfect for adding depth of flavor to your favorite dishes. It's a wholesome choice for soups, risottos, and more.
- Jose Gourmet Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil$9.00
These are gourmet sardines from Jose, bathed in extra virgin olive oil for added flavor. They're perfect for adding a rich, seafood taste to your salads, pastas, and other dishes.
- Jose Gourmet Smoked Salmon in EVOO$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil 120gal$11.00
These are high-quality tuna fillets from Jose Gourmet, preserved in olive oil for extra flavor and freshness. The 120g tin is a perfect size for a meal or to share during a small gathering.
- Jose Gourmet Codfish in Olive Oil w/Garlic$10.00
The "Jose Gourmet" is a delicious gourmet cod dish cooked in olive oil and garlic. It will impress seafood lovers with its rich Mediterranean flavors and is easy to prepare, making it perfect for any meal.
- Jose Gourmet Smoked Trout in Olive Oil$13.00
- Jose Gourmet Fried Mussels in Marinade 110gal$11.00
Jose Gourmet's Fried Mussels in Marinade is a delicious seafood treat. Packed in a 110g can, it's great for quick, gourmet meals or upscale snacks.
- Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna Paté$6.00Out of stock
The Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna Paté is a flavorful spread made from high-quality, sustainably caught tuna. It's enhanced with warm spices, making it perfect for your next cheese board or as a simple snack with crackers.
- Curio Spice Co., Comfort Curry$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Everything Rainbow$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Flur Spice$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Herbs De Romance$10.00
- Curio Spice Co. , Maine Fine Sea Salt$8.00
- Curio Spice Co., Spanish Smoked Paprika$9.00
- Curio Spice Co., Sri Lankan Black Pepper$8.00
- Curio Spice Co., California Wild Fennel Pollen$9.00
- Spiceology Pink Peppercorn Lemon Thyme All Purpose Rub$11.00
This Spiceology all-purpose rub is a versatile blend of pink peppercorn, lemon, and thyme. It's perfect for adding a burst of flavor to any dish, from meats to veggies, regardless of how you're cooking them.
- Korean BBQ Seasoning Rub 4.4 Oz$11.00
The Korean BBQ Seasoning Rub is a 4.4 Oz pack of spices that can add a punch of flavor to your dishes. Its authentic taste is perfect to recreate that delicious barbeque you enjoyed in Korea.
- Spiceology Oh Canada Steak Seasoning$11.00
The Spiceology Oh Canada Steak Seasoning is a savory blend ideal for enhancing the flavor of your steaks. It offers a unique taste with a Canadian flair for a BBQ experience unlike any other.
- Spiceology Rosemary Dijon Blend$11.00
- Spiceology 8090576 1.9 Oz Pizza BBQ Sesoning$7.00
The Spiceology Pizza BBQ seasoning is a 1.9-ounce blend that can transform your food into a flavorful dish. Great for pizza, BBQ, or any dish that needs a savory punch.
- Piccalilli Sauce$6.00
Piccalilli Sauce is a tangy condiment that packs quite a punch and pairs perfectly with charcuterie and cheese platters. It's a flavorful blend of pickled vegetables and spices, giving a uniquely British twist to your dishes.
- Ambrosia Sardines in Tomato Sauce$4.00
- Greek Large Chickpeas from Small Family Farms$6.00
These Greek Large Chickpeas are sourced from carefully selected small family farms. Perfect for a hearty and healthy meal, they deliver authentic and rich flavors right to your plate.
- Wildly Organic Butter Alternative$13.00
- Greek Giant Beans from Small Family Farms$9.00
These Greek Giant Beans are sourced from carefully selected small family farms. Perfect for a hearty and healthy meal, they deliver authentic and rich flavors right to your plate.
- Farmer Foodie Cashew Parm$14.00
- Herbs De Provence$16.00
Oils
Sweets
- Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Bar$5.00
A tasteful dark chocolate bar ideal for those who appreciate the rich and bittersweet flavor of pure cocoa. This intense snack is a high-quality alternative to everyday milk chocolates, offering a more sophisticated touch to your treat time.
- Moonstruck Milk Chocolate Salted Toffee$5.00
The MK Bar Toffee/Sea Salt is a savory-sweet blend that makes for an enticing treat. It's composed of rich toffee mixed with a sprinkle of sea salt for an unexpected yet delightful twist.
- Milk Chocolate Cinnamon$5.00
"Milk Chocolate Mayan" is a sweet treat that infuses the smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate with a unique Mayan twist. This chocolate bar is perfect for someone seeking a slightly adventurous take on a classic snack.
- Dark Chocolate Sesame Caramel$5.00
This is a delicious sweet treat composed of dark chocolate infused with sesame and gooey caramel. It's perfect for those with a sophisticated palate and a love for unique chocolate combinations.
- Moka Origins Tanzania Dark Chocolate$8.00
- Wafer Rolls with Tahini Cream$6.00
Цунгари Вафлени Рулца Крем Тахан is a popular Bulgarian sweet treat, made of delicious tahini cream rolled up in crispy wafer sheets. It's a perfect on-the-go snack or a dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.
- Wafer Rolls with Hazelnut Cream$6.00
- Milk Chocolate "no sugar added"$4.00
The "Σοκολάτα Γάλακτος" is a rich, creamy milk chocolate bar made in Greece. It offers a smooth taste, perfect for those who enjoy a classic sweet treat.
- Milk Chocolate with Hezelnuts "no sugar added"$6.00
- Milk Chocolate with Almonds "No Sugar Added"$6.00
- Milk Chocolate wirh Biscuit$5.00
Snacks
- Taralli Mandorle E Pepe$6.50
Taralli Mandorle E Pepe are traditional Italian snacks, similar to a cracker or pretzel, but with the added flavors of almond and pepper. They're perfect for a light bite, pairing superbly with a variety of cheeses and wines.
- Taralli Mediterraneo$5.00
- Taralli Fennel$5.00
- Energy Bites Chocolate Coconut$7.00
These Energy Bites are a tasty snack infused with chocolate and coconut flavors. They're perfect on-the-go snacks for a quick energy boost during your busy day.
- Brewers Everything Flatbread Crackers$9.50
- Sea Salt Pita Chips Brewer's Crackers 7oz$8.00
The Brewer's Cracker Sea Salt Pita Chips are a light and satisfying snack. They come in a 7oz bag, perfect for sharing around or keeping all to yourself.
- Fox Family Chips, Plain$7.50
- Fox Family Farm Chips, Salt & Vinegar$7.50
- Hummus$7.00
Hummus is a creamy, delicious dip made primarily from chickpeas and tahini. It's perfect for dipping veggies or pita, or as a spread on sandwiches.
- Onesto Gluten Free Crackers with Rosemary Bristol Vermont 4oz$9.50
These Onesto Gluten Free Crackers are infused with aromatic rosemary. They come in a 4oz pack and are proudly made in Bristol, Vermont.
- Onesto Gluten Free Sea Salt Crackers$9.50
- Wrap City Hand Crafted Kettle Chips$10.00
- Mediterranean Salt$7.00
Mediterranean Salt is a pure, high-quality sea salt harvested from the Mediterranean Sea. It can enhance the flavor of your dishes, giving them a unique, rich, and natural taste.
- Torres Iberico Ham Potato Chips 50g 50gal$4.00
The Torres Iberico Ham Potato Chips are a salty, savory snack, with the taste of authentic Iberian ham. At 50g per bag, they're perfect for a light snack or to share with a friend.
- Torres Truffle Potato Crisps 40g$4.00
The Torres Truffle Potato Crisps are a delicious snack offering a luxurious touch with the inclusion of truffle flavor. These 40g packets are perfect for on-the-go indulgence or for sharing during your leisure time.
Flour
FARM FRESH
Produce
- Yellow Onions, 3# bags. Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$5.00
- Orange Carrots, Winter Moon Roots, Hadley MA$3.00/lb
- Yukon Gold Potatoes, Jekanowski Farm, Hadley MA$1.50/lb
- Parsnips, IPM Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$3.50/lb
- Beets, Gold & Chioggia Mix IPM, Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$2.50/lb
- Little Leaf Farms Baby Red & Green Leaf Mix$5.00Out of stock
- Nasoya Organic Tofu Extra Firm$6.00
The Nasoya Organic Tofu is an extra firm type, perfect for cooking in a wide range of dishes. It is completely organic, letting you enjoy your meals with healthier, GMO-free ingredients.
- Red Bliss Potatoes, Jekanowski Farm, Hadley MA$1.75/lb
- Pea Shoots, Old Friends Farm, Amherst MA$6.00
- Bananas, Loose$1.00
- Limes, single$1.25
- Lemons, single$1.00
- Butternut Squash, Plainville Farm, Hadley MA$0.85/lb
DAIRY
Cheese
- Parmigiano Reggiano 24 months$17.00
- Cream of the Crop Farm Eggs$8.00
- Ronnybrook, Creamline Yogurt, Peach$3.00
The Ronnybrook Creamline Yogurt in Peach flavor is a creamy treat bursting with the fresh taste of peaches. Much more than just a snack, it's a wholesome and delicious indulgence.
- All Natural Creamline Yogurt$3.00
This All Natural Creamline Yogurt is a delicious, healthy choice for breakfast or a snack on the go. It's made with only natural ingredients and has a rich, creamy texture that'll leave you feeling satisfied.
- Ronnybrook Plain Creamline Yogurt$3.00
Ronnybrook Plain Creamline Yogurt is a simple, rich-tasting dairy product. The yogurt's natural creaminess is thanks to the traditional creamline method, resulting in a smooth, velvety texture.
- Maplebrook Fresh Mozzarella$6.00
- Burrata Cream Filled Mozzarella$10.00
This Burrata Cream Filled Mozzarella is a luxurious Italian cheese that is a perfect addition to any charcuterie board. It has a creamy, buttery taste that pairs well with crusty bread, fresh tomatoes, or even just by itself.
- Vermont Creamery: Classic Chevre Goat Cheese, 4 Oz (2648655)$6.00
This 4oz classic Chevre goat cheese is a quality product from Vermont Creamery. It's creamy, tangy, and perfect for adding to crackers or recipes, for a distinguished taste.
- Greek Feta P.O.D Elassona 100% Sheep & Goat$14.00
- Olympiana Greek Sheep Butter$12.00
- Athena Kefalograviera Cheese$15.00
Athena Kefalograviera Cheese is a hard Greek cheese made mainly from sheep's milk. It has a firm texture, a rich, nutty flavor with a hint of sweetness, and is commonly used in Greek cuisine, either on its own or in various dishes.
- Athena Kefalotiri Cheese$13.00
Athena Kefalotiri Cheese is a hard, aged Greek cheese, typically made from sheep's milk. It has a firm and crumbly texture with a strong, savory flavor. The cheese is used in Greek cuisine, either on its own or grated and melted in various dishes.
- Nimbus Triple Cream, Chaseholm Farm, White Plains NY$18.00
Triple cream cheese is an extra creamy and indulgent type of cheese. It has more than 75% butterfat, giving it a rich and smooth texture. The flavor is typically mild and buttery. It's often served with bread, crackers, or fruits and pairs well with sparkling wines.
- Great Hill Blue Cheese$8.00
- Ballyhoo Brie, Plymouth North Vermont$10.00