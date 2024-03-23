We have a minimum order of $50
Aster & Pine Market
WINE
Red Wine
- Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo - Red Wine from Spain - 750ml Bottle$17.00
- Deloach Vineyards California Heritage Reserve Zinfandel - Red Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$17.00
- Château Tertre De Courban Bordeaux Rouge 2020$21.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2022$21.00
- Satellite Pinot Noir$21.00
- Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022$21.00
- Meinklang Burgenlandred$22.00
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - Red Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle$24.00
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau$24.00
- Camp Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast 2022$27.00
- Furlani Negrik Rosso 2022$29.00
- La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018$31.00
- Frenchtown Farms Waypoint 2022$33.00
- Black Birch Resolute Red$35.00
- Inferi Montepulciano$45.00
- Barolo Toso 2018$49.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018$71.00
White Wine
- Avanti Pinot Grigio$16.00
- Acrobat Pinot Gris Oregon 2021 750ml$17.00
- Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio 750ml$17.00
- Miguels Vinho Verde$19.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Blanc$21.00
- Chardonnay Toscana Gentili$23.00
- Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc$23.00
- Camp Chardonnay 2022 White Wine - California$23.00
- Falanghina Del Sannio$25.00
- Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 1L$25.00
- Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021$25.00
- Zaccagnini Verdicchio "Cima Signora"$27.00
- Furlani Bianco Alpino Still White 2022$27.00
- Pecorino Supeiore DOC$29.00
- Black Birch Pendelton Riesling 2022$29.00
Sparkling
- Charles De Fere 'Cuvee Jean-Louis' Blanc De Blancs Brut - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Charles Jean Louis Rose Rose - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Prosecco Toso Millesimato$17.00
- Azimut Métode Tradicional Cava Brut$25.00
- Black Birch Brilliant$40.00
- Galetto Spumante Rose$27.00
Rose
BEER
Light
- Seme Dorato Birra Siciliana Lager$4.00
- Greater Good Imperial Juicy IPA 16oz$6.00
- Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner 4 pack$16.00
- Peak Organic Fresh Cut 12oz Cans$18.00
- Peak Peak Organic IPA Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Bottles$18.00
- Greater Good Bombshell Imperial Blond Ale 4 Pack$21.00
- Artifact Cider Slow Down 4 pack$16.00
- Artifact Cider Project Feels Like Home 4 Pack$18.00
- New City Mule 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hard Ginger Beer 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hibiscus Mule 4 Pack$17.00
- Glutenberg IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$17.00
- Berkshire Brewing Steel Rail$15.00
- Berkshire Brewing Irish Red Ale$18.00
- Hobbs Brewing, Hold My Juice Box DIPA$24.00
- Berkshire Brewing Dandylion Haze NEIPA$16.00
- High Limb Core, Unfiltered Cider$16.00
- Stellewagen Beer Company Session IPA$14.00
- Notch Brewing, The Standard Czech Style Pils$16.00
- High Limb, The "OG" Unfiltered Cider$16.00
Dark
- Seme Rossa Birra Siciliana$4.00
- Counter Weight Voided Oatmeal Stout 16 oz cans$16.00
- Campers Coffee Stout 16oz 4 pack$22.00
- Four Star Farms Dark Oast Porter$19.00
- Berkshire Berkshire Shabadoo Black & Tan Ale$17.00
- Boon Framboise-lambic 375ml$12.00
- Prairie BOMB! - 12oz Btl$10.00
- Boon Oude Geuze Mono Blend Vat 109$19.00
- Lone Pine Irish Stout$14.50
- Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter Milk Stout 16oz Cans$15.00
- Thomas Hardy, "The Historical" Barleywine$12.00
BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Sumatra, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Guatemalan, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Ethiopa, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Decaf Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting French Roast, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Deans Beans Nice Nitro$5.50
Drinks
- Prime Spring Water$5.00
- Prime Sparkling Water$5.00
- 12 Oz Elixir Herbal Defend Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Goldthread Herbs Plant Based Tonics Hawaiian Ginger 12 Fl Oz$6.00
- 12 Fl Oz Green Minerals Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Rob's Maple Lemonaid Ioka Velley FarmOut of stock
- Pur Jus De MandarineOut of stock
- Suc De Tomàquet$9.00
- Rishi Tea: Sparkling Dandelion Ginger 12 ozOut of stock