We have a minimum order of $50
Aster & Pine Market
WINE
Red Wine
- Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo - Red Wine from Spain - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Deloach Vineyards California Heritage Reserve Zinfandel - Red Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Château Tertre De Courban Bordeaux Rouge 2020$20.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2022$20.00
- Satellite Pinot Noir$20.00
- Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022$20.00
- Meinklang Burgenlandred$22.00
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - Red Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle$23.00
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau$23.00
- Camp Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast 2022$26.00
- Furlani Negrik Rosso 2022$28.00
- La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018$30.00
- Frenchtown Farms Waypoint 2022$32.00
- Black Birch Resolute Red$34.00
- Inferi Montepulciano$44.00
- Barolo Toso 2018$48.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018$70.00
- Miguels Tawny Port$28.00
White Wine
- Avanti Pinot Grigio$15.00
- Acrobat Pinot Gris Oregon 2021 750ml$16.00
- Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio 750ml$16.00
- Miguels Vinho Verde$18.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Blanc$20.00
- Chardonnay Toscana Gentili$22.00
- Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc$22.00
- Camp Chardonnay 2022 White Wine - California$22.00
- Falanghina Del Sannio$24.00
- Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 1L$24.00
- Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021$24.00
- Zaccagnini Verdicchio "Cima Signora" 13.33$26.00
- Furlani Bianco Alpino Still White 2022$26.00
- Pecorino Supeiore DOC$28.00
- Black Birch Pendelton Riesling 2022$28.00
- Miguels 10 Year Tawny White Port$54.00
Sparkling
- Charles De Fere 'Cuvee Jean-Louis' Blanc De Blancs Brut - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
- Charles Jean Louis Rose Rose - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
- Prosecco Toso Millesimato$16.00
- Azimut Métode Tradicional Cava Brut$24.00
- Black Birch Brilliant$40.00
- Galetto Spumante Rose$26.00
Rose
BEER
Light
- Seme Dorato Birra Siciliana Lager$4.00
- Greater Good Imperial Juicy IPA 16oz$6.00
- Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner 4 pack$16.00
- Peak Organic Fresh Cut 12oz Cans$18.00
- Peak Peak Organic IPA Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Bottles$18.00
- Greater Good Bombshell Imperial Blond Ale 4 Pack$21.00
- Artifact Cider Slow Down 4 pack$16.00
- Artifact Cider Project Feels Like Home 4 Pack$18.00
- New City Mule 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hard Ginger Beer 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hibiscus Mule 4 Pack$17.00
- Glutenberg IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$17.00
Dark
BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Sumatra, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Guatemalan, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Ethiopa, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Decaf Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting French Roast, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Deans Beans Nice Nitro$5.50
Drinks
- Prime Spring Water$5.00
- Prime Sparkling Water$5.00
- 12 Oz Elixir Herbal Defend Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Goldthread Herbs Plant Based Tonics Hawaiian Ginger 12 Fl Oz$6.00
- 227055 12 Fl Oz Green Minerals Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Rob's Maple Lemonaid Ioka Velley Farm$7.00
- Pur Jus De Mandarine$9.00
- Suc De Tomàquet$9.00
- Rishi Tea: Sparkling Dandelion Ginger 12 oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea:Sparkling Elderberry Maqui, 12 oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Grapefruit Qince, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Green Tea Tonic, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Bergamont Oolong, 12oz$5.00
- Mastiqua Cool Cucumber Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mistiqua Greek Lemonada Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mastiqua Water Sparkling$5.00
- Vikos Orangeaid Non Carbonated$2.00
- Valley Sparkling CBD Water, Blueberry & Lemonaid 16oz can$6.50
Non Alcoholic
- Töst Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 4 Pack$15.00
- Töst Rosé Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 6 Pack$15.00
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling (1x750mls)$9.50
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose (1x750mls)$9.50
- Peach & Mango Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- Watermelon & Lime Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- Strawberry & Guava Functional Seltzer$6.00
- Blackberry & Lemon Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- ISH Mexican Agave Spirit Non-alcoholic Reposado Tequila Spirits - 500ml Bottle$44.00
- Ish Caribbean Spiced "Rum" Non Alcoholic spirit$44.00
- Lyres - Zero Proof USA Lyres Non-Alcoholic Italian Spritz - 700 Ml$40.00
- Lyre's Dry London Spirit / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
- Lyre's Aperitif Rosso / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
- Oddbird GSM Liberated From Alcohol$21.00
- Oddbird Alcohol-Free Rosé Sparkling NV Sparkling Wine$21.00
- Partake Hefeweizen$14.00
- Tsingtao Zero Alcohol$16.00
- Guinness Zero Non Alcoholic Draught 16oz$13.00
- Two Roads Juicy IPA: NA$16.00
DRY GOODS
Pasta
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne, 400g$5.50
- Schiaffoni$7.50
- Fuselli Paesani$7.50
- Caserecce Pasta$7.50
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti, 400g$5.00
- Capricciose Pasta$6.00
- Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles 500g$3.00
- Misko - Greek Orzo Pasta [Risoni Large], 17.6 Oz.$3.00
- Spaghetti No. 6 (misko) 500g$4.00
- Misko No. 1 Farfalle 500G$5.00
Pantry
- Spicy Red Pepper Jelly$8.00
- Balsamic Fig Jam$8.00
- Blueberry Lemon Thyme Jam$8.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Artichoke Tapenade$8.25
- Burro al Tartufo$15.00
- Organic Raw Wildflower honey$9.00
- Italian Oregano, Bunch$6.00
- Risotto Arborio$9.00
- La Valle Italian Peeled Tomatoes,$8.50
- Instant Polenta 1.1#$5.50
- Sicilian Apricot Jam$6.50
- Blood Orange Marmalade$6.50
- Lenticchie Green Lentils$8.00
- Semola Rimacinata$5.50
- Farina 00$4.00
- Due Vittorie Argento Silver Balsamic Vinegar from Italy, 8.45fl Oz / 250ml$12.00
- Grilled Artichokes in oil$8.00
- Sundried Tomatoes in oil$7.00
- Crushed Peperoncino$7.50
- Calabrian Chili Peppers in oil$7.00
- Stuffed Peppers with Cheese in oil$10.00
- Roman Artichokes with Stem$8.00
- Trio Mushooms in oil$9.00
- Grilled Eggplant in oil$10.00
- Grilled Peppers in oil$10.00
- Castelvetrano Green Olives$7.00
- Mixed Pitted Olives$8.50
- Tomato Paste$2.00
- Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar Imported from Italy Without Pourer$19.50
- Wildly Organic Fermented Cacao Powder 8 Oz$8.00
- La Valle Yellow Peeled Tomatoes - 14 Oz$3.00
- Omsom Saucy Noodles$6.00
- Omson Soy Garlic Noodles$6.00
- Appalachian Naturals Gluten Free Salad Dressing Buttermilk Ranch 12 Fl Oz$6.50
- Chipolte Honey Mustard$9.00
- Kitchen Garden Farms Original Organic Sriracha 8oz$9.00
- Sweet Justice Cane Sugar, Fair Trade 24oz.$6.50
- Esprit Du Sel Fleur De Sel Sea Salt 5.3oz (3 Pack!)$12.00
- Fallot Dijon Mustard 7 Oz 3 Pack$5.00
- Mitica Marcona Almonds 4 Ounce$7.00
- Laoganma Spicy Chili Crisp Sauce 7.41 Fl Oz$4.00
- KikkomanÂ® Ponzu Sauce, 15 Oz$7.00
- Kadoya Sesame Oil Pure$7.00
- Yugeta Smoked Soy Sauce$13.00
- 100% Natural Broth, Fish$8.00
- Jose Gourmet Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil$9.00
- Jose Gourmet Smoked Salmon in EVOO$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil 120gal$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Codfish in Olive Oil w/Garlic$10.00
- Jose Gourmet Smoked Trout in Olive Oil$13.00
- Jose Gourmet Fried Mussels in Marinade 110gal$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna PatéOut of stock
- Curio Spice Co., Comfort Curry$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Everything Rainbow$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Flur Spice$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Herbs De Romance$10.00
- Curio Spice Co. , Maine Fine Sea Salt$8.00
- Curio Spice Co., Spanish Smoked Paprika$9.00
- Curio Spice Co., Sri Lankan Black Pepper$8.00
- Curio Spice Co., California Wild Fennel Pollen$9.00
- Spiceology Pink Peppercorn Lemon Thyme All Purpose Rub$11.00
- Korean BBQ Seasoning Rub 4.4 Oz$11.00
- Spiceology Oh Canada Steak Seasoning$11.00
- Spiceology Rosemary Dijon Blend$11.00
- Spiceology 8090576 1.9 Oz Pizza BBQ Sesoning$7.00
- Piccalilli Sauce$6.00
- Ambrosia Sardines in Tomato Sauce$4.00
- Greek Large Chickpeas from Small Family Farms$6.00
- Wildly Organic Butter Alternative$13.00
- Greek Giant Beans from Small Family Farms$9.00
- Farmer Foodie Cashew Parm$14.00
- Herbs De Provence$16.00
Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar Imported from Italy Without Pourer
The Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar is imported directly from Italy, ensuring an authentic and rich flavor. Please note that this product does not come with a pourer.
Oils
Sweets
- Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Bar$5.00
- Moonstruck Milk Chocolate Salted Toffee$5.00
- Milk Chocolate Cinnamon$5.00
- Dark Chocolate Sesame Caramel$5.00
- Moka Origins Tanzania Dark Chocolate$8.00
- Wafer Rolls with Tahini Cream$6.00
- Wafer Rolls with Hazelnut Cream$6.00
- Milk Chocolate "no sugar added"$4.00
- Milk Chocolate with Hezelnuts "no sugar added"$6.00
- Milk Chocolate with Almonds "No Sugar Added"$6.00
- Milk Chocolate wirh Biscuit$5.00
Snacks
- Taralli Mandorle E Pepe$6.50
- Taralli Mediterraneo$5.00
- Taralli Fennel$5.00
- Energy Bites Chocolate Coconut$7.00
- Brewers Everything Flatbread Crackers$9.50
- Sea Salt Pita Chips Brewer's Crackers 7oz$8.00
- Fox Family Chips, Plain$7.50
- Fox Family Farm Chips, Salt & Vinegar$7.50
- Hummus$7.00
- Onesto Gluten Free Crackers with Rosemary Bristol Vermont 4oz$9.50
- Onesto Gluten Free Sea Salt Crackers$9.50
- Wrap City Hand Crafted Kettle Chips$10.00
- Mediterranean Salt$7.00
- Torres Iberico Ham Potato Chips 50g 50gal$4.00
- Torres Truffle Potato Crisps 40g$4.00
Flour
FARM FRESH
Produce
- Yellow Onions, 3# bags. Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$5.00
- Orange Carrots, Winter Moon Roots, Hadley MA$3.00/lb
- Yukon Gold Potatoes, Jekanowski Farm, Hadley MA$1.50/lb
- Parsnips, IPM Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$3.50/lb
- Beets, Gold & Chioggia Mix IPM, Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$2.50/lb
- Little Leaf Farms Baby Red & Green Leaf MixOut of stock
- Nasoya Organic Tofu Extra Firm$6.00
- Red Bliss Potatoes, Jekanowski Farm, Hadley MA$1.75/lb
- Pea Shoots, Old Friends Farm, Amherst MA$6.00
- Bananas, Loose$1.00
- Limes, single$1.25
- Lemons, single$1.00
- Butternut Squash, Plainville Farm, Hadley MA$0.85/lb
DAIRY
Cheese
- Parmigiano Reggiano 24 months$17.00
- Cream of the Crop Farm Eggs$8.00
- Ronnybrook, Creamline Yogurt, Peach$3.00
- All Natural Creamline Yogurt$3.00
- Ronnybrook Plain Creamline Yogurt$3.00
- Maplebrook Fresh Mozzarella$6.00
- Burrata Cream Filled Mozzarella$10.00
- Vermont Creamery: Classic Chevre Goat Cheese, 4 Oz (2648655)$6.00
- Greek Feta P.O.D Elassona 100% Sheep & Goat$14.00
- Olympiana Greek Sheep Butter$12.00
- Athena Kefalograviera Cheese$15.00
- Athena Kefalotiri Cheese$13.00
- Nimbus Triple Cream, Chaseholm Farm, White Plains NY$18.00
- Great Hill Blue Cheese$8.00
- Ballyhoo Brie, Plymouth North Vermont$10.00