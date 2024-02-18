We have a minimum order of $50
Aster & Pine Market
WINE
Red Wine
- Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo - Red Wine from Spain - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Deloach Vineyards California Heritage Reserve Zinfandel - Red Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Château Tertre De Courban Bordeaux Rouge 2020$20.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2022$20.00
- Satellite Pinot Noir$20.00
- Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022$20.00
- Meinklang Burgenlandred$22.00
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - Red Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle$23.00
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau$23.00
- Camp Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast 2022$26.00
- Furlani Negrik Rosso 2022$28.00
- La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018$30.00
- Frenchtown Farms Waypoint 2022$32.00
- Black Birch Resolute Red$34.00
- Inferi Montepulciano$44.00
- Barolo Toso 2018$48.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018$70.00
- Miguels Tawny Port$28.00
White Wine
- Avanti Pinot Grigio$15.00
- Acrobat Pinot Gris Oregon 2021 750ml$16.00
- Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio 750ml$16.00
- Miguels Vinho Verde$18.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Blanc$20.00
- Chardonnay Toscana Gentili$22.00
- Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc$22.00
- Camp Chardonnay 2022 White Wine - California$22.00
- Falanghina Del Sannio$24.00
- Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 1L$24.00
- Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021$24.00
- Zaccagnini Verdicchio "Cima Signora" 13.33$26.00
- Furlani Bianco Alpino Still White 2022$26.00
- Pecorino Supeiore DOC$28.00
- Black Birch Pendelton Riesling 2022$28.00
- Miguels 10 Year Tawny White Port$54.00
Sparkling
- Charles De Fere 'Cuvee Jean-Louis' Blanc De Blancs Brut - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
- Charles Jean Louis Rose Rose - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
- Prosecco Toso Millesimato$16.00
- Azimut Métode Tradicional Cava Brut$24.00
- Black Birch Brilliant$40.00
- Galetto Spumante Rose$26.00
Rose
BEER
Light
- Seme Dorato Birra Siciliana Lager$4.00
- Greater Good Imperial Juicy IPA 16oz$6.00
- Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner 4 pack$16.00
- Peak Organic Fresh Cut 12oz Cans$18.00
- Peak Peak Organic IPA Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Bottles$18.00
- Greater Good Bombshell Imperial Blond Ale 4 Pack$21.00
- Artifact Cider Slow Down 4 pack$16.00
- Artifact Cider Project Feels Like Home 4 Pack$18.00
- New City Mule 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hard Ginger Beer 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hibiscus Mule 4 Pack$17.00
- Glutenberg IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$17.00
Dark
BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Sumatra, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Guatemalan, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Ethiopa, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Decaf Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting French Roast, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Deans Beans Nice Nitro$5.50
Drinks
- Prime Spring Water$5.00
- Prime Sparkling Water$5.00
- 12 Oz Elixir Herbal Defend Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Goldthread Herbs Plant Based Tonics Hawaiian Ginger 12 Fl Oz$6.00
- 227055 12 Fl Oz Green Minerals Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Rob's Maple Lemonaid Ioka Velley Farm$7.00
- Pur Jus De Mandarine$9.00
- Suc De Tomàquet$9.00
- Rishi Tea: Sparkling Dandelion Ginger 12 oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea:Sparkling Elderberry Maqui, 12 oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Grapefruit Qince, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Green Tea Tonic, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Bergamont Oolong, 12oz$5.00
- Mastiqua Cool Cucumber Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mistiqua Greek Lemonada Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mastiqua Water Sparkling$5.00
- Vikos Orangeaid Non Carbonated$2.00
- Valley Sparkling CBD Water, Blueberry & Lemonaid 16oz can$6.50
Non Alcoholic
- Töst Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 4 Pack$15.00
- Töst Rosé Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 6 Pack$15.00
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling (1x750mls)$9.50
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose (1x750mls)$9.50
- Peach & Mango Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- Watermelon & Lime Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- Strawberry & Guava Functional Seltzer$6.00
- Blackberry & Lemon Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- ISH Mexican Agave Spirit Non-alcoholic Reposado Tequila Spirits - 500ml Bottle$44.00
- Ish Caribbean Spiced "Rum" Non Alcoholic spirit$44.00
- Lyres - Zero Proof USA Lyres Non-Alcoholic Italian Spritz - 700 Ml$40.00
- Lyre's Dry London Spirit / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
- Lyre's Aperitif Rosso / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
- Oddbird GSM Liberated From Alcohol$21.00
- Oddbird Alcohol-Free Rosé Sparkling NV Sparkling Wine$21.00
- Partake Hefeweizen$14.00
- Tsingtao Zero Alcohol$16.00
- Guinness Zero Non Alcoholic Draught 16oz$13.00
- Two Roads Juicy IPA: NA$16.00
DRY GOODS
Pasta
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne, 400g$5.50
- Schiaffoni$7.50
- Fuselli Paesani$7.50
- Caserecce Pasta$7.50
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti, 400g$5.00
- Capricciose Pasta$6.00
- Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles 500g$3.00
- Misko - Greek Orzo Pasta [Risoni Large], 17.6 Oz.$3.00
- Spaghetti No. 6 (misko) 500g$4.00
- Misko No. 1 Farfalle 500G$5.00
Pantry
- Spicy Red Pepper Jelly$8.00
- Balsamic Fig Jam$8.00
- Blueberry Lemon Thyme Jam$8.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Artichoke Tapenade$8.25
- Burro al Tartufo$15.00
- Organic Raw Wildflower honey$9.00
- Italian Oregano, Bunch$6.00
- Risotto Arborio$9.00
- La Valle Italian Peeled Tomatoes,$8.50
- Instant Polenta 1.1#$5.50
- Sicilian Apricot Jam$6.50
- Blood Orange Marmalade$6.50
- Lenticchie Green Lentils$8.00
- Semola Rimacinata$5.50
- Farina 00$4.00
- Due Vittorie Argento Silver Balsamic Vinegar from Italy, 8.45fl Oz / 250ml$12.00
- Grilled Artichokes in oil$8.00
- Sundried Tomatoes in oil$7.00
- Crushed Peperoncino$7.50
- Calabrian Chili Peppers in oil$7.00
- Stuffed Peppers with Cheese in oil$10.00
- Roman Artichokes with Stem$8.00
- Trio Mushooms in oil$9.00
- Grilled Eggplant in oil$10.00
- Grilled Peppers in oil$10.00
- Castelvetrano Green Olives$7.00
- Mixed Pitted Olives$8.50
- Tomato Paste$2.00
- Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar Imported from Italy Without Pourer$19.50
- Wildly Organic Fermented Cacao Powder 8 Oz$8.00
- La Valle Yellow Peeled Tomatoes - 14 Oz$3.00
- Omsom Saucy Noodles$6.00
- Omson Soy Garlic Noodles$6.00
- Appalachian Naturals Gluten Free Salad Dressing Buttermilk Ranch 12 Fl Oz$6.50
- Chipolte Honey Mustard$9.00
- Kitchen Garden Farms Original Organic Sriracha 8oz$9.00
- Sweet Justice Cane Sugar, Fair Trade 24oz.$6.50
- Esprit Du Sel Fleur De Sel Sea Salt 5.3oz (3 Pack!)$12.00
- Fallot Dijon Mustard 7 Oz 3 Pack$5.00
- Mitica Marcona Almonds 4 Ounce$7.00
- Laoganma Spicy Chili Crisp Sauce 7.41 Fl Oz$4.00
- KikkomanÂ® Ponzu Sauce, 15 Oz$7.00
- Kadoya Sesame Oil Pure$7.00
- Yugeta Smoked Soy Sauce$13.00
- 100% Natural Broth, Fish$8.00
- Jose Gourmet Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil$9.00
- Jose Gourmet Smoked Salmon in EVOO$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil 120gal$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Codfish in Olive Oil w/Garlic$10.00
- Jose Gourmet Smoked Trout in Olive Oil$13.00
- Jose Gourmet Fried Mussels in Marinade 110gal$11.00
- Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna PatéOut of stock
- Curio Spice Co., Comfort Curry$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Everything Rainbow$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Flur Spice$11.00
- Curio Spice Co., Herbs De Romance$10.00
- Curio Spice Co. , Maine Fine Sea Salt$8.00
- Curio Spice Co., Spanish Smoked Paprika$9.00
- Curio Spice Co., Sri Lankan Black Pepper$8.00
- Curio Spice Co., California Wild Fennel Pollen$9.00
- Spiceology Pink Peppercorn Lemon Thyme All Purpose Rub$11.00
- Korean BBQ Seasoning Rub 4.4 Oz$11.00
- Spiceology Oh Canada Steak Seasoning$11.00
- Spiceology Rosemary Dijon Blend$11.00
- Spiceology 8090576 1.9 Oz Pizza BBQ Sesoning$7.00
- Piccalilli Sauce$6.00
- Ambrosia Sardines in Tomato Sauce$4.00
- Greek Large Chickpeas from Small Family Farms$6.00
- Wildly Organic Butter Alternative$13.00
- Greek Giant Beans from Small Family Farms$9.00
- Farmer Foodie Cashew Parm$14.00
- Herbs De Provence$16.00
Oils
Sweets
- Moonstruck Dark Chocolate Bar$5.00
- Moonstruck Milk Chocolate Salted Toffee$5.00
- Milk Chocolate Cinnamon$5.00
- Dark Chocolate Sesame Caramel$5.00
- Moka Origins Tanzania Dark Chocolate$8.00
- Wafer Rolls with Tahini Cream$6.00
- Wafer Rolls with Hazelnut Cream$6.00
- Milk Chocolate "no sugar added"$4.00
- Milk Chocolate with Hezelnuts "no sugar added"$6.00
- Milk Chocolate with Almonds "No Sugar Added"$6.00
- Milk Chocolate wirh Biscuit$5.00
Snacks
- Taralli Mandorle E Pepe$6.50
- Taralli Mediterraneo$5.00
- Taralli Fennel$5.00
- Energy Bites Chocolate Coconut$7.00
- Brewers Everything Flatbread Crackers$9.50
- Sea Salt Pita Chips Brewer's Crackers 7oz$8.00
- Fox Family Chips, Plain$7.50
- Fox Family Farm Chips, Salt & Vinegar$7.50
- Hummus$7.00
- Onesto Gluten Free Crackers with Rosemary Bristol Vermont 4oz$9.50
- Onesto Gluten Free Sea Salt Crackers$9.50
- Wrap City Hand Crafted Kettle Chips$10.00
- Mediterranean Salt$7.00
- Torres Iberico Ham Potato Chips 50g 50gal$4.00
- Torres Truffle Potato Crisps 40g$4.00
Flour
FARM FRESH
Produce
- Yellow Onions, 3# bags. Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$5.00
- Orange Carrots, Winter Moon Roots, Hadley MA$3.00/lb
- Yukon Gold Potatoes, Jekanowski Farm, Hadley MA$1.50/lb
- Parsnips, IPM Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$3.50/lb
- Beets, Gold & Chioggia Mix IPM, Bardwell Farm, Hatfield MA$2.50/lb
- Little Leaf Farms Baby Red & Green Leaf MixOut of stock
- Nasoya Organic Tofu Extra Firm$6.00
- Red Bliss Potatoes, Jekanowski Farm, Hadley MA$1.75/lb
- Pea Shoots, Old Friends Farm, Amherst MA$6.00
- Bananas, Loose$1.00
- Limes, single$1.25
- Lemons, single$1.00
- Butternut Squash, Plainville Farm, Hadley MA$0.85/lb
DAIRY
Cheese
- Parmigiano Reggiano 24 months$17.00
- Cream of the Crop Farm Eggs$8.00
- Ronnybrook, Creamline Yogurt, Peach$3.00
- All Natural Creamline Yogurt$3.00
- Ronnybrook Plain Creamline Yogurt$3.00
- Maplebrook Fresh Mozzarella$6.00
- Burrata Cream Filled Mozzarella$10.00
- Vermont Creamery: Classic Chevre Goat Cheese, 4 Oz (2648655)$6.00
- Greek Feta P.O.D Elassona 100% Sheep & Goat$14.00
- Olympiana Greek Sheep Butter$12.00
- Athena Kefalograviera Cheese$15.00
- Athena Kefalotiri Cheese$13.00
- Nimbus Triple Cream, Chaseholm Farm, White Plains NY$18.00
- Great Hill Blue Cheese$8.00
- Ballyhoo Brie, Plymouth North Vermont$10.00
