- Solo Snacker 1
Vermont Cabot Cheddar Cheese with Rustic Bakery Crackers (Snack Size Packs) Blake Hill Fig Jam and Italian Peach Tea$15.00
- Solo Snacker 2
Imported Greek Anchovies w Tomato Olive Oil Taralli, Chocolate Coconut Energy Bites, Greek Soda Water$20.00
- Perfect Pair
Cobot Cheddar For 2+ Sweet Pea Teleggio x2 Fig Jam Rustic Bakery Crackers (snack size packs)For 2 Local Sliced Salami Italian Bottled Water 750ml$40.00
- Aster Experience
Chaseholm Farm Camembert Cheese Imported Greek Sardines w Tomato Local Sliced Salami The Fine Cheese Co Crackers Truffle Chips Fig Jam x2 Swiss Milk Chocolate Bar Italian Sparkling Water$55.00
WINE
Red Wine
- Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo - Red Wine from Spain - 750ml Bottle
Savor the essence of Spain with Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo, a robust red wine in a 750ml bottle. Perfect for wine enthusiasts, this full-bodied delight boasts a rich flavor profile. Whether paired with a hearty meal or enjoyed on a relaxing evening, this Spanish gem will elevate your wine experience. Gift a taste of international wine with Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo.$17.00
- Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022
Embark on a sensory journey with Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022, a blend of 80-90% Tempranillo and 10-20% Viura and Malvasia from Lanciego in Rioja Alavesa, Spain. Grown in calcareous clay with high iron content, these grapes thrive in the region's poorest soils. This natural wine undergoes carbonic maceration in open concrete tanks and ages for 3 months, resulting in a unique flavor profile. Pair this red wine with a variety of dishes for a delightful experience. Discover the essence of different types of wine with Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022 from a renowned natural wine company.$21.00
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - 750ml Bottle
Experience the allure of Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, a ruby red wine from Italy with dark red nuances. With a captivating licorice flavor and rich, harmonious palate, this exclusive wine offers a unique sensory journey. A brief oak aging enhances its structure, making it a versatile choice for various dishes. Pair this exquisite red wine with roasted meats, stewed dishes, salami, ham, or cheese for a gourmet experience. Elevate your wine collection with Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - a true gem among different types of wine.$24.00
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau
Indulge in the exquisite Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau, a rich and full-bodied Spanish red wine crafted from 100-year-old vines. This smooth red wine is renowned for its balanced and velvety flavor profile, showcasing notes of red fruit with delicate nuances of vanilla. With a heritage rooted in old vines, this wine captures the essence of Spanish winemaking tradition. Ideal for gifting or savoring, this gem is a standout in the realm of different types of wine. Elevate your wine experience with Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau.$24.00
- La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018 - Premium Italian Red Wine for Perfect Dinner Pairing
Elevate your dining experience with La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018, a premium Italian Sangiovese wine that captivates with its deep purple hue and complex aroma profile. Immerse yourself in the pronounced notes of dark cherry, black currants, vanilla, and baking spice, complemented by an earthy and rustic edge with a touch of leather. This exquisite red wine boasts a medium body, medium tannin, and medium acidity, creating a harmonious balance on the palate. La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018 is the perfect companion for culinary indulgence, particularly when paired with succulent braised beef ribs. Whether enjoyed on its own or alongside a gourmet meal, this wine promises a pleasant and unforgettable drinking experience.$31.00
- Black Birch Resolute Red
Unveil the allure of Black Birch Resolute Red, a true gem from a local winery, Black Birch. This exceptional blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Red Zinfandel showcases a harmonious fusion of the new and old worlds, aged solely in stainless steel to preserve its essence. Enjoy the aromas of red roses, blueberries, juniper, and cassis that pave the way for a medium-bodied richness. With each sip, experience the symphony of flavors including roasted coffee, black raspberries, walnut, and a hint of pepper, culminating in a sensory journey that lingers on the palate. The wine's expressive and rugged tannins leave a lasting impression, reflecting the dedication and artistry of the local winery.$35.00
- Inferi Montepulciano
Immerse yourself in the elegance of Inferi Montepulciano, a captivating Italian wine renowned for its beautiful ruby red color with maroon tinges. Delight in its intense and variegated aromas, featuring alluring notes of vanilla that add depth to its character. The wine's persistent, warm, full-bodied, and harmonious taste makes it a truly distinctive and charismatic choice for wine enthusiasts. Inferi Montepulciano shines when paired with a variety of culinary delights, including pasta and rice dishes with truffle, red meat, game, hard cheeses, and cured meats. Each sip reveals the amazing qualities of this exceptional red wine, elevating every dining experience with its rich flavors and impeccable balance. Experience the magic of Italian winemaking with Inferi Montepulciano, a full-bodied gem that promises an unforgettable journey of taste and pleasure.$45.00
- Barolo Toso 2018
Experience the prestige of Barolo Toso 2018, a distinguished Italian wine crafted from Nebbiolo vineyards in the hills of Barolo and Piedmont. Admire its valuable characteristics, including a clean and intense garnet red color, a complex aroma, and a full-bodied taste that embodies the essence of Italian winemaking excellence. This prestigious wine requires a meticulous aging process of at least 38 months, with 18 months spent in oak and chestnut barrels to enhance its depth and flavor profile. Upon uncorking, revel in the rich flavors of berries that lead to a dry, velvety taste, culminating in a sensory journey that delights the palate. Serve Barolo Toso 2018 at room temperature after uncorking a few hours prior to serving to fully appreciate its nuances. Pair this amazing red wine with red meats, game dishes, and seasoned cheeses to elevate your dining experience with each sip.$49.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018
Indulge in the magnificence of Brunello di Montalcino 2018, a masterpiece from the vineyards of Italy. La Togata's Brunello di Montalcino DOCG is a testament to natural choices, meticulous care, and patient aging, resulting in ethereal and complex aromas that captivate the senses. This full-bodied Italian wine offers a powerful flavor profile, important structure, and austere tannins that define its character. Bursting with dark cherry flavors, Brunello di Montalcino is a long-lived wine known for its elegance and sophistication, making it a true gem among red wines. Experience the allure of this amazing wine, crafted with precision and passion. Brunello di Montalcino 2018 is a symphony of flavors and aromas, a sensory journey that lingers on the palate, promising an unforgettable tasting experience.$71.00
- Avanti Pinor Noir Pinot
Discover the versatility of Avanti Pinot Noir, a smooth and medium-bodied Italian red wine that exudes elegance in every sip. With a rich blend of flavors, this wine is a perfect companion for a variety of dishes or a standalone indulgence, adding a touch of sophistication to any occasion. Experience the harmonious flavors of this versatile wine that embodies the essence of Italian winemaking excellence. Whether you choose to pair it with your favorite dishes or enjoy it on its own, Avanti Pinot Noir promises a delightful sensory experience that adapts effortlessly to different culinary adventures. Indulge in the richness and depth of Avanti Pinot Noir, a true gem among red wines that elevates every moment with its refined taste and versatile nature.$17.00
- Ensedune Coteaux D'Ensérune Malbec - Unique French Red Wine
Step into the world of Ensedune Coteaux D'Ensérune Malbec, a unique French red wine born on the shores of the Mediterranean in the hot and dry climate of Ensérune. The Roman Oppidum of Ensérune overlooks the terroir, inspiring winegrowers to acclimatize grape varieties from diverse origins, resulting in unparalleled single-varietal wines. The Ensedune range is a tribute to generations of collaboration among winemakers, showcasing the artistry and dedication of the Ensérune wine community. Each bottle tells a story of innovation and tradition, offering a taste of French winemaking at its finest. Experience the essence of French wine with Ensedune Coteaux D'Ensérune Malbec, a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of uniqueness and excellence. Indulge in the flavors and aromas that reflect the terroir and craftsmanship behind this exceptional red wine.$22.00
- Halkia Reddish Agiorgitiko 2022
This unique wine is a classic, fresh, and natural vinification of the renowned Agiorgitiko grape, cultivated in its birthplace in Nemea by the talented organic female grower, Anna Halkia. With its vibrant red hue and refreshing taste, Halkia Red embodies the essence of Greek wine traditions. This summertime red wine is more than just a beverage; it's a journey through the sun-kissed vineyards of Greece. The Halkia Reddish Agiorgitiko 2022 offers a delightful blend of flavors that capture the spirit of the Mediterranean, making it a perfect choice for warm evenings and outdoor gatherings. Its rustic yet fun character sets it apart, appealing to wine enthusiasts seeking a unique and memorable experience. Embrace the allure of Greek wine with Halkia Reddish Agiorgitiko 2022, a natural wine that reflects the terroir of its origin. Elevate your wine collection with this exceptional red wine, handcrafted with care and passion.$32.00
- Meinklang Roter Mulatschak Bio 2022
Dive into the world of Meinklang Roter Mulatschak Bio 2022, a vibrant and unique Austrian red wine that embodies the essence of natural winemaking. Crafted by a biodynamic winery, this red wine is perfect for summertime indulgence, offering a distinctive flavor profile for wine enthusiasts seeking something special. Explore the organic charm of this wine and elevate your tasting experience with every sip. Uncover the beauty of Austrian wine with Meinklang Roter Mulatschak Bio 2022.$26.00
- Furlani Altopiano Rosso - Italian Red Wine | Unique Summertime Delight
Experience the allure of Furlani Altopiano Rosso, a unique Italian red wine crafted from 100% pinot noir with a touch of skin maceration. This natural wine undergoes spontaneous fermentation and aging on lees, resulting in a vibrant and flavorful blend. Perfect for summertime sipping, this red wine pairs beautifully with grilled meats, pasta dishes, and aged cheeses. Discover the essence of Italian winemaking with Furlani Altopiano Rosso.$28.00
- Thibault Decroux Beaujolais Nouveau, 2023- France
Discover the natural and fruit-forward charm of Thibault Decroux Beaujolais Nouveau 2023 from Pizay vineyard. Hand-harvested Gamay grapes, organically farmed with traditional methods. A delightful and easy-drinking French wine experience.$28.00
- Chateau Laborde Bordeaux Superiore
Experience the allure of Chateau Laborde Bordeaux Supérieur, a captivating organic red wine from France. Revel in its dark purple hue with ruby reflections, bursting with red and black fruit aromas. A round palate with licorice and spice notes, culminating in a smooth finish. Perfect for cellaring or pairing with a delicious roast.$24.00
- Authentic Chilean Wine: Vinateros Bravos Pais Volcanico, Itata 2022
Discover the essence of Chilean Wine with Vinateros Bravos Pais Volcanico, Itata 2022. Crafted by Leonardo Erazos, this natural red wine embodies centuries-old traditions, volcanic soils, and pure elegance. Experience the unique flavors of this food wine, rich in history and authenticity.$27.00
- Artuke Rioja
Experience the village character of Baños de Ebro in each sip of Artuke Rioja. This 2021 vintage boasts explosive floral and red berry aromas, a velvety texture, and minimal tannins. Discover this Spanish wine, perfect for food pairing and crafted naturally.$24.00
- Nakkal Nakcool Vino Tinto, Uruguay
Discover the 2022 vintage of Proyecto Nakkal Nakcool Vino Tinto from Canelones, Uruguay. This organic red blend of Merlot and Muscat Ottonel offers aromas of wildflowers, Bing cherry, and red plum, with a hint of mint. Perfect for sharing, this natural wine is fermented with native yeasts and aged in tanks. Enjoy a smooth and flavorful experience with this Spanish food red wine.$23.00
- Mustilli Aglianico Sannio DOC$24.00
- Bucci Rosso Sweet Vermouth$25.00
- Marramiero Livia Vino Cotto$60.00
- Ami Ami Vin Rouge$30.00
- Beyra Natural Vino Tinto$19.00
- Leon Gold Neon Gold
Discover the authentic taste of Germany with Trollinger wine from Württemberg, a region renowned for its rich wine tradition. This crisp and fruity Trollinger wine is made from 100% Trollinger grapes, carefully cultivated in the rolling hills of Württemberg. With its bright acidity, flavors of cherry and raspberry, and hint of spice, this wine is perfect for sipping on its own or pairing with traditional German dishes like sausages and sauerkraut. Try it today and experience the unique charm of Württemberg's Trollinger wine$32.00
- Schadd Cellars, Pinot Meunier
Experience the unique charm of Schaad Cellars' Pinot Meunier, crafted from 100% Pinot Meunier grapes grown on the esteemed Chehalem Mountains, where fourth-generation farming meets sustainable practices. This exclusive wine boasts a distinctive flavor profile, with bright blue fruits on the nose and an opulent palate weight, characterized by soft, velvety tannins. Aged in neutral French oak barrels for only six months, this wine captures the vibrant blue fruits evident early in the aging process, making it a must-try for wine enthusiasts. As a store exclusive, don't miss your chance to taste this exceptional Pinot Meunier, available only at Aster & Pine Market.$33.00
White Wine
- Miguel's Vinho Verde: Portuguese Summer White Wine
Explore Miguel's Vinho Verde, a refreshing Portuguese white wine with floral and green fruit notes. This light and delicate wine from the Douro Valley offers a crisp palate with hints of citrus and floral flavors, perfect for summer enjoyment. Lightly effervescent.$19.00
- Chardonnay Toscana Gentili: Italian Juicy White Wine
Experience the vibrant Chardonnay Toscana Gentili, an Italian white wine with bright straw yellow color and aromas of exotic fruit, golden apple, and white flowers. This dynamic and juicy white wine offers a balance of freshness and flavor, with a refreshing almond finish. Perfect for food pairings, this unoaked gem is a delightful addition to any meal.$23.00
- Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc - French White Wine
A true gem in the world of French white wines. This exceptional wine embodies a perfect harmony of flavors, blending the richness of fruitiness with delicate floral notes. Discover the very round and fruity Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc, a French white wine with floral notes. Perfectly balanced between softness and acidity, ideal for pairing with seafood and appetizers$23.00
- Austrian White Wine: Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 1L
Originating from the picturesque vineyards of Austria, the Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner embodies the essence of Austrian white wine craftsmanship. Crafted from the renowned Grüner Veltliner grape variety, this wine is a true testament to the quality and tradition of Austrian winemaking. The name "Hasen Sprung," meaning "hare's leap," perfectly encapsulates the spirit of this wine – light, lively, and full of character. With its crisp acidity and refreshing notes of green apple and citrus, the Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner is a delightful choice for wine enthusiasts seeking a fresh and organic experience.$25.00
- Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021 - German White Wine
Discover the refreshingly delightful expression of German winemaking craft. Crafted solely from 100% Riesling grapes, this white wine offers a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. wine with juicy peach and apple flavors, balanced acidity, and organic goodness. Reflecting the unique terroir of the Mosel valley, this wine carries the distinctive slate minerality. Whether you're a connoisseur or a casual wine enthusiast, the Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021 is a must-try for those seeking a fresh, crisp, and organic white wine experience.$25.00
- Furlani Bianco Alpino 2022 - Italian White Wine with Zesty Freshness
Indulge in the zesty freshness of Furlani Bianco Alpino 2022, an Italian white wine crafted from local grapes grown in high-elevation vineyards. Experience tropical notes, lemon zest, and a crisp, minerally taste in this organic wine, perfect for everyday enjoyment. Embrace the lightness and roundness of this all-purpose, summery delight.$27.00
- Malvasia Istarska 2021
Escape to the sun-kissed hills of Istria with our Malvasia Istarska 2021, a crisp and refreshing white wine that's perfect for sipping on a warm evening or pairing with seafood. With its fresh and aromatic characteristics, this wine is sure to transport you to the Mediterranean coast.$26.00
- Chateau de la jousselinére muscadet
Indulge in the crisp and refreshing taste of Chateau de la Jousselinére Muscadet, a Loire Valley white wine that's as elegant as it is expressive. With its impeccable balance and vivid notes of citrus fruit, sea salt, and searing acidity, this wine is a perfect pairing for seafood or sipping on its own.$20.00
- Picpoul De Pinet
Discover the charm of southern France's Languedoc region with our Picpoul De Pinet, a crisp and refreshing white wine that's bursting with citrus flavors and aromas. Made exclusively from Picpoul grapes, this AOC appellation wine is a perfect pairing for seafood, salads, or sipping on its own.$24.00
- Montemelino Bianco, 2022
Experience the essence of Umbria with our Montemelino Bianco 2022, a lively and refreshing white wine that's bursting with citrus and floral aromas. Tended to organically and with minimal intervention, this wine showcases a mineral and fresh expression of the region, with notes of candied lemon, yellow apple, honeysuckle, and jasmine. The palate is characterized by golden fruit and a zesty salinity, making it a perfect pairing for seafood or sipping on its own.$26.00
- Jean-Louis Chablis, 2022
Immerse yourself in the rich and storied tradition of Chablis with our Jean-Louis Chablis 2022, a masterfully crafted white wine that embodies the essence of this iconic region. Made from 100% Chardonnay grapes, this wine boasts a complex and nuanced flavor profile that is both crisp and refined. Notes of green apple, citrus, and a hint of oak mingle with subtle hints of minerality, creating a wine that is both refreshing and satisfying. With its elegant acidity and silky texture, this wine is a perfect pairing$42.00
- Granitico Blanco Valle del Itata | A Los Viñateros Bravos
Experience the bold and unique Granitico Blanco Valle del Itata from A Los Viñateros Bravos. This natural white wine is crafted from Sém