We have a minimum order of $50
Aster & Pine Market
WINE
Red Wine
- Don Ramon Tinto Tempranillo - Red Wine from Spain - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Deloach Vineyards California Heritage Reserve Zinfandel - Red Wine from California - 750ml Bottle$16.00
- Château Tertre De Courban Bordeaux Rouge 2020$20.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2022$20.00
- Satellite Pinot Noir$20.00
- Campañon Arrieta Herrigoia Tempranillo 2022$20.00
- Meinklang Burgenlandred$22.00
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - Red Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle$23.00
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau$23.00
- Camp Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast 2022$26.00
- Furlani Negrik Rosso 2022$28.00
- La Carrine Chanti Reserva 2018$30.00
- Frenchtown Farms Waypoint 2022$32.00
- Black Birch Resolute Red$34.00
- Inferi Montepulciano$44.00
- Barolo Toso 2018$48.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018$70.00
White Wine
- Avanti Pinot Grigio$15.00
- Acrobat Pinot Gris Oregon 2021 750ml$16.00
- Fontana Candida Pinot Grigio 750ml$16.00
- Miguels Vinho Verde$18.00
- Domaine De La Bastide Cotes du Rhone Blanc$20.00
- Chardonnay Toscana Gentili$22.00
- Château Laborde Bordeaux Blanc$22.00
- Camp Chardonnay 2022 White Wine - California$22.00
- Falanghina Del Sannio$24.00
- Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 1L$24.00
- Von Schlinitz Dry Riesling 2021$24.00
- Zaccagnini Verdicchio "Cima Signora"$26.00
- Furlani Bianco Alpino Still White 2022$26.00
- Pecorino Supeiore DOC$28.00
- Black Birch Pendelton Riesling 2022$28.00
Sparkling
- Charles De Fere 'Cuvee Jean-Louis' Blanc De Blancs Brut - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
- Charles Jean Louis Rose Rose - Sparkling Wine from France - 750ml Bottle$15.00
- Prosecco Toso Millesimato$16.00
- Azimut Métode Tradicional Cava Brut$24.00
- Black Birch Brilliant$40.00
- Galetto Spumante Rose$26.00
Rose
BEER
Light
- Seme Dorato Birra Siciliana Lager$4.00
- Greater Good Imperial Juicy IPA 16oz$6.00
- Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner 4 pack$16.00
- Peak Organic Fresh Cut 12oz Cans$18.00
- Peak Peak Organic IPA Ale - Beer - 6x 12oz Bottles$18.00
- Greater Good Bombshell Imperial Blond Ale 4 Pack$21.00
- Artifact Cider Slow Down 4 pack$16.00
- Artifact Cider Project Feels Like Home 4 Pack$18.00
- New City Mule 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hard Ginger Beer 4 pack$17.00
- New City Hibiscus Mule 4 Pack$17.00
- Glutenberg IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$17.00
- Berkshire Brewing Steel Rail$15.00
- Berkshire Brewing Irish Red Ale$18.00
- Hobbs Brewing, Hold My Juice Box DIPA$24.00
- Berkshire Brewing Dandylion Haze NEIPA$16.00
- High Limb Core, Unfiltered Cider$16.00
- Stellewagen Beer Company Session IPA$14.00
- Notch Brewing, The Standard Czech Style Pils$16.00
- High Limb, The "OG" Unfiltered Cider$16.00
Hobbs Brewing, Hold My Juice Box DIPA
"You can't put that many hops in one beer!" Oh yeah? Here, hold my juice box. We loaded this hazy DIPA with a mountain of the juiciest hops we could get our hands on to bring you on a journey to a tropical paradise. Don't forget your sunscreen, because this beer brings the heat!
Dark
- Seme Rossa Birra Siciliana$4.00
- Counter Weight Voided Oatmeal Stout 16 oz cans$16.00
- Campers Coffee Stout 16oz 4 pack$22.00
- Four Star Farms Dark Oast Porter$19.00
- Berkshire Berkshire Shabadoo Black & Tan Ale$17.00
- Boon Framboise-lambic 375ml$12.00
- Prairie BOMB! - 12oz Btl$10.00
- Boon Oude Geuze Mono Blend Vat 109$19.00
- Lone Pine Irish Stout$14.50
- Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter Milk Stout 16oz Cans$15.00
BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Sumatra, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Guatemalan, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Ethiopa, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting Decaf Mexico, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Esselon Coffee Roasting French Roast, Fair Trade 12oz$12.00
- Deans Beans Nice Nitro$5.50
Drinks
- Prime Spring Water$5.00
- Prime Sparkling Water$5.00
- 12 Oz Elixir Herbal Defend Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Goldthread Herbs Plant Based Tonics Hawaiian Ginger 12 Fl Oz$6.00
- 12 Fl Oz Green Minerals Plant Based Tonic$6.00
- Rob's Maple Lemonaid Ioka Velley FarmOut of stock
- Pur Jus De Mandarine$9.00
- Suc De Tomàquet$9.00
- Rishi Tea: Sparkling Dandelion Ginger 12 ozOut of stock
- Rishi Tea:Sparkling Elderberry Maqui, 12 ozOut of stock
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Grapefruit Qince, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Green Tea Tonic, 12oz$5.00
- Rishi Tea Sparkling Bergamont Oolong, 12oz$5.00
- Mastiqua Cool Cucumber Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mistiqua Greek Lemonada Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
- Mastiqua Water Sparkling$5.00
- Vikos Orangeaid Non Carbonated$2.00
- Valley Sparkling CBD Water, Blueberry & Lemonaid 16oz can$6.50
- Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend Oat Milk 32 Fluid Ounces$8.00
- Califia Farms Original Almond Barista Blend Almond Milk 32 Fluid Ounces$8.00
Non Alcoholic
- Töst Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 4 Pack$15.00
- Töst Rosé Sparkling White Tea, 250ml 6 Pack$15.00
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling (1x750mls)$9.50
- TOST Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rose (1x750mls)$9.50
- Peach & Mango Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- Watermelon & Lime Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- Strawberry & Guava Functional Seltzer$6.00
- Blackberry & Lemon Functional Seltzer 12oz$6.00
- ISH Mexican Agave Spirit Non-alcoholic Reposado Tequila Spirits - 500ml Bottle$44.00
- Ish Caribbean Spiced "Rum" Non Alcoholic spirit$44.00
- Lyres - Zero Proof USA Lyres Non-Alcoholic Italian Spritz - 700 Ml$40.00
- Lyre's Dry London Spirit / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
- Lyre's Aperitif Rosso / Non-Alcoholic Aperitif$40.00
- Oddbird GSM Liberated From Alcohol$21.00
- Oddbird Alcohol-Free Rosé Sparkling NV Sparkling Wine$21.00
- Partake Hefeweizen$14.00
- Tsingtao Zero Alcohol$16.00
- Guinness Zero Non Alcoholic Draught 16oz$13.00
- Two Roads Juicy IPA: NA$16.00
- Mockly Eye Opener$19.00
- Ghia Mini Aperitif$24.00
- Blake Hill Ginger Tumeric Shrub$18.00
- Blake Hill Rhubarb & Honey Shrub$18.00
DRY GOODS
Pasta
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne, 400g$5.50
- Schiaffoni$7.50
- Fuselli Paesani$7.50
- Caserecce Pasta$7.50
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti, 400g$5.00
- Capricciose PastaOut of stock
- Misko #2 Greek Macaroni Pastitsio Pasta Noodles 500g$5.00
- Misko - Greek Orzo Pasta [Risoni Large], 17.6 Oz.$3.00
- Spaghetti No. 6 (misko) 500g$5.00
- Misko No. 1 Farfalle 500G$5.00
Pantry
- Spicy Red Pepper Jelly$8.00
- Balsamic Fig Jam$8.00
- Blueberry Lemon Thyme Jam$8.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Artichoke Tapenade$8.25
- Burro al Tartufo$15.00
- Organic Raw Wildflower honey$9.00
- Italian Oregano, Bunch$6.00
- Risotto Arborio$9.00
- La Valle Italian Peeled Tomatoes,$8.50
- Instant Polenta 1.1#$5.50
- Sicilian Apricot Jam$6.50
- Blood Orange Marmalade$6.50
- Lenticchie Green Lentils$8.00
- Semola Rimacinata$5.50
- Farina 00$4.00
- Due Vittorie Argento Silver Balsamic Vinegar from Italy, 8.45fl Oz / 250ml$12.00
- Grilled Artichokes in oil$8.00
- Sundried Tomatoes in oil$7.00
- Crushed Peperoncino$7.50
- Calabrian Chili Peppers in oil$7.00
- Stuffed Peppers with Cheese in oil$10.00
- Roman Artichokes with Stem$8.00
- Trio Mushooms in oil$9.00
- Grilled Eggplant in oil$10.00
- Grilled Peppers in oil$10.00
- Castelvetrano Green Olives$7.00
- Mixed Pitted Olives$8.50
- Tomato Paste$2.00
- Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar Imported from Italy Without Pourer$19.50
- Wildly Organic Fermented Cacao Powder 8 Oz$8.00</