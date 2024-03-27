Intense yellow colour. In colder and rainier years greenish shades can be visible. The nose is quite intense, with a fresh bouquet, aromatic herbs and citrus scents, typical descriptors of the Minutolo grape, and in the background some scents of white peach. The two grape varieties (Greco and Minutolo) are perfectly balanced, one gives intense aroma and the other gives minerality. On the palate it is surprising because the wine has an incredible freshness and a savory finish, these characteristics are reminiscent of some wines from the north