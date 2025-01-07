Aster & Pine Market
WINE
Red Wine
- Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - 750ml Bottle
Experience the allure of Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, a ruby red wine from Italy with dark red nuances. With a captivating licorice flavor and rich, harmonious palate, this exclusive wine offers a unique sensory journey. A brief oak aging enhances its structure, making it a versatile choice for various dishes. Pair this exquisite red wine with roasted meats, stewed dishes, salami, ham, or cheese for a gourmet experience. Elevate your wine collection with Marramiero Dama Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - a true gem among different types of wine.$24.00
- Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau
Indulge in the exquisite Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau, a rich and full-bodied Spanish red wine crafted from 100-year-old vines. This smooth red wine is renowned for its balanced and velvety flavor profile, showcasing notes of red fruit with delicate nuances of vanilla. With a heritage rooted in old vines, this wine captures the essence of Spanish winemaking tradition. Ideal for gifting or savoring, this gem is a standout in the realm of different types of wine. Elevate your wine experience with Coto De Hayas Garnacha Centenaria Grenache Cannonau.$24.00
- Inferi Montepulciano
Immerse yourself in the elegance of Inferi Montepulciano, a captivating Italian wine renowned for its beautiful ruby red color with maroon tinges. Delight in its intense and variegated aromas, featuring alluring notes of vanilla that add depth to its character. The wine's persistent, warm, full-bodied, and harmonious taste makes it a truly distinctive and charismatic choice for wine enthusiasts. Inferi Montepulciano shines when paired with a variety of culinary delights, including pasta and rice dishes with truffle, red meat, game, hard cheeses, and cured meats. Each sip reveals the amazing qualities of this exceptional red wine, elevating every dining experience with its rich flavors and impeccable balance. Experience the magic of Italian winemaking with Inferi Montepulciano, a full-bodied gem that promises an unforgettable journey of taste and pleasure.$45.00
- Barolo Toso 2018
Experience the prestige of Barolo Toso 2018, a distinguished Italian wine crafted from Nebbiolo vineyards in the hills of Barolo and Piedmont. Admire its valuable characteristics, including a clean and intense garnet red color, a complex aroma, and a full-bodied taste that embodies the essence of Italian winemaking excellence. This prestigious wine requires a meticulous aging process of at least 38 months, with 18 months spent in oak and chestnut barrels to enhance its depth and flavor profile. Upon uncorking, revel in the rich flavors of berries that lead to a dry, velvety taste, culminating in a sensory journey that delights the palate. Serve Barolo Toso 2018 at room temperature after uncorking a few hours prior to serving to fully appreciate its nuances. Pair this amazing red wine with red meats, game dishes, and seasoned cheeses to elevate your dining experience with each sip.$49.00
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018
Indulge in the magnificence of Brunello di Montalcino 2018, a masterpiece from the vineyards of Italy. La Togata's Brunello di Montalcino DOCG is a testament to natural choices, meticulous care, and patient aging, resulting in ethereal and complex aromas that captivate the senses. This full-bodied Italian wine offers a powerful flavor profile, important structure, and austere tannins that define its character. Bursting with dark cherry flavors, Brunello di Montalcino is a long-lived wine known for its elegance and sophistication, making it a true gem among red wines. Experience the allure of this amazing wine, crafted with precision and passion. Brunello di Montalcino 2018 is a symphony of flavors and aromas, a sensory journey that lingers on the palate, promising an unforgettable tasting experience.$71.00
- Halkia Reddish Agiorgitiko 2022
This unique wine is a classic, fresh, and natural vinification of the renowned Agiorgitiko grape, cultivated in its birthplace in Nemea by the talented organic female grower, Anna Halkia. With its vibrant red hue and refreshing taste, Halkia Red embodies the essence of Greek wine traditions. This summertime red wine is more than just a beverage; it's a journey through the sun-kissed vineyards of Greece. The Halkia Reddish Agiorgitiko 2022 offers a delightful blend of flavors that capture the spirit of the Mediterranean, making it a perfect choice for warm evenings and outdoor gatherings. Its rustic yet fun character sets it apart, appealing to wine enthusiasts seeking a unique and memorable experience. Embrace the allure of Greek wine with Halkia Reddish Agiorgitiko 2022, a natural wine that reflects the terroir of its origin. Elevate your wine collection with this exceptional red wine, handcrafted with care and passion.$32.00
- Cantina Rojo, South Australia
Indulge in the refreshing charm of Cantina Rojo's Cabernet Sauvignon, crafted using an unconventional approach that sets it apart from the rest. By leaving the grapes to sit in the press as whole berries for two days, we've coaxed out a wine that's as cool and crisp as a summer breeze. Expect nutty notes and a burst of sour cherry flavors, all wrapped up in a bright and refreshing finish. Perfect for sipping on a warm day, this Cabernet Sauvignon is best enjoyed chilled. And with its certified biodynamic certification, you can feel good about what you're putting in your glass. Try it chilled and discover a whole new side of Cabernet Sauvignon.$26.00
- Meinklang Roter Mulatschak Bio 2022
Dive into the world of Meinklang Roter Mulatschak Bio 2022, a vibrant and unique Austrian red wine that embodies the essence of natural winemaking. Crafted by a biodynamic winery, this red wine is perfect for summertime indulgence, offering a distinctive flavor profile for wine enthusiasts seeking something special. Explore the organic charm of this wine and elevate your tasting experience with every sip. Uncover the beauty of Austrian wine with Meinklang Roter Mulatschak Bio 2022.$26.00
- Thibault Decroux Beaujolais Nouveau, 2023- France
Discover the natural and fruit-forward charm of Thibault Decroux Beaujolais Nouveau 2023 from Pizay vineyard. Hand-harvested Gamay grapes, organically farmed with traditional methods. A delightful and easy-drinking French wine experience.$28.00